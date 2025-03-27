LCPD’s new Real-Time Crime Center

Las Cruces police say more funding and new technology will make it easier for officers to handle crimes in the future.

This comes in the wake of Friday's deadly mass shooting that killed 3 people and injured 15 others during a car show.

The City's new real time crime center, which is slated to open this spring, will help officers respond quicker to crimes, according to Las Cruces police.

Police say technicians will monitor radios, police data, and live cameras to make officers in the field more aware of what's going on.