Community holds vigil for Young Park victims

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Youths and community groups from Las Cruces will gather at Plaza de Las Cruces to remember the victims of the shooting last Friday that killed 3 and injured 15 others.

The youth vigil for peace is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Plaza de Las Cruces, where youth and faith leaders will speak. This vigil’s intent is to unite the Las Cruces community. There will be police presence to ensure the safety of all participants. Community resources will also be available.

The groups that are at the event are NM Comunidades en Acción y de Fe, Inspirational Ministries, Holy Cross Retreat Center, and Black Student Association at NMSU.

