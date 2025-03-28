Ruidoso teacher charged with sexual exploitation of children

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police arrested Devin Henderson, 23, after officials say agents received multiple reports of his alleged criminal sexual contact at Mountain View Christian Academy in Ruidoso.

"Agents learned that eight children, ages 10 and under, reported that Henderson inappropriately touched them on more than one occasion while attending his computer class," a New Mexico State Police spokesperson explained. "Investigation Bureau Agents attended forensic interviews of the children and learned Henderson would also show them explicit photographs of himself on his cell phone."

Agents started receiving the reports on December 11, 2024. The spokesperson said that the State Police's Investigations Bureau arrested Henderson on March 27, 2025. Henderson had been an employee at the academy since January 2023, state police say. He was placed on administrative leave after the school learned of the allegations. He was terminated later, NMSP say.

NMSP says Henderson is facing the following charges: