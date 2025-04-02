Grand Jury reviews case against Las Cruces mass shooting suspect

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Tomas Rivas, one of four individuals arrested in connection with the mass shooting at Young Park last month, had his case presented to a Grand Jury this morning. That is according to court documents newly obtained by ABC-7.

The court documents state that Rivas received a Grand Jury target letter notifying him that he is the target of a murder investigation connected to the mass shooting.

The target letter also stated that the case would be presented to the Grand Jury at 8 AM on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.