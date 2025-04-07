Doña Ana property owners have until June 2 to protest home value

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Property owners in Doña Ana County will get their Notices of Value by May 1, 2025.

Officials say county assessors across New Mexico usually mail out the notices around April 1, but pending state litigation caused the notifications to be mailed a month later this year.

The New Mexico Property Tax Code allows residents to dispute their notice-- or update their status to qualify for Head of Household, veteran’s, charitable or educational exemptions by June 2nd, 2025.

Property owners with questions can contact the County Assessor’s Office.