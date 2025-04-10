Skip to Content
New Mexico

Las Crucen gets 10-year sentence for fentanyl possession

Dona Ana County Detention Center
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Joe Angel Sandoval, 29, received a 10-year prison sentence.

A year ago, FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at Sandoval's house in Las Cruces and uncovered 500 grams of fentanyl pills, three firearms and ammunition, and almost $140,000 in cash.

"In his plea agreement, Sandoval admitted to being an unlawful user of fentanyl at the time of the search and acknowledged selling the fentanyl pills for approximately three to four years, making him a prohibited possessor of firearms and ammunition under federal law," federal prosecutors explained.

