Ryan Ellison sworn in as U.S. Attorney for District of New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi just appointed Ryan Ellison U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico. U.S. District Judge Margaret Strickland swore Ellison into office today.

An Alamogordo native, Ellison graduated from the University of Arizona in 2010 with a business degree. He went on to obtain a Juris Doctor degree and MBA from Texas Tech University in 2013. He has been an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico's Las Cruces branch since 2018.

"As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Mr. Ellison prosecuted members of the Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico (“SNM”) prison gang," a spokesperson for the district office explained today. "To date, more than 175 SNM gang members and associates have been charged with serious federal crimes, making the ongoing SNM prosecution the largest criminal case ever brought in the District of New Mexico. He has also investigated and prosecuted other violent crimes, including VICAR murder, RICO conspiracy, carjacking resulting in death, kidnapping resulting in death, murder-for-hire, and various firearms, immigration, and national security offenses."

Ellison has served as the Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney of the Violent and General Crimes Section. He also has experience as an Assistant District Attorney and as an associate attorney in private practice.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of New Mexico in this role,” Ellison said. “For however long I serve as United States Attorney, my primary objective will be to keep New Mexicans safe through the vigorous enforcement of Federal law. Under my leadership, the United States Attorney’s Office will do its part to stem the unlawful flow of people and drugs into our country. We will also not lose sight of our responsibility to combat violent crime, gang activity, child predators, and to zealously advocate on behalf of the United States’ civil interests. Together with our federal, tribal, state, and local law enforcement partners, the United States Attorney’s Office will work tirelessly to make New Mexico a safer place to live, work, raise a family, and run a business. And we will make New Mexico a far less attractive place to commit a crime.”