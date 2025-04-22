State auditor opens Special Audit of Doña Ana County, Sheriff’s Office

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The State of New Mexico Office of the State Auditor sent a letter outlining a "Designation of a Special Audit of Doña Ana County and the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office," on April 14, 2025.

The letter was addressed to Chairman Schaljo-Hernandez, Vice Chair Chaparro, members of the Board of County Commissioners, Sheriff Stewart, and County Manager Andrews.

The letter states that the Office of the State Auditor received correspondence from the sheriff dated March 13, 2025 and correspondence from the County Manager from March 31, 2025 expressing allegations that elected officials and public officers in the county may have failed to comply with state and county laws and ordinances. Those elected officials and public officers were also accused of a potential breakdown of positive and productive communication between elected County officials, County Administrative leadership, and County staff.

"Moreover, these allegations allude to a concerning pattern of potential waste and abuse of public funds and resources by the County and could expose the County to potential legal risk," the letter, written by New Mexico State Auditor Josephy M. Maestas, PE, CFE, states. "Accountability and transparency are cornerstones of public service, and I commend the BOCC for deliberating on and voting to conduct a special audit of the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO). Special audits of the use of public resources and the expenditure of public funds, by public agencies and public officials, must be done in the public’s view, with the interests of the public in mind."

Maestas went on to say in his letter that receipts of emails provided by the County allegedly shows Sheriff Kim Stewart "expressing her refusal to work with County staff to resolve the ongoing issues." Maestas said that Sheriff Stewart has formally expressed her strong support for a special audit.

"The apparent lack of trust amongst County departments and staff is highly disconcerting to me and the situation appears to be at an impasse," Maestas' letter reads. "Consequently, all allegations of potential waste and abuse of public resources and funds, including any potential violations of laws, regulations, rules, policies and procedures in connection with the operation of the Doña Ana Couty Sheriff’s Office, to include DASO’s interactions with other County departments, elected County officials, County Administrative leadership, and County staff must be fully examined and reported without any delay or avoidance. Therefore, I have determined, as State Auditor, that it is in the public interest to ensure full accountability, objectivity, and transparency by designating the County for a special audit conducted under the auspices of my office to assess the County’s compliance with applicable laws, regulations, policies, and procedures."

The letter goes on to outline the next steps in the audit. It states that the Office of the State Auditor will contact each recipient of the letter within one week.