Fire Chief dies of injuries from crash on McNutt

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department announced the death of former Fire Chief Benito Hernandez.

Hernandez had suffered injuries in a crash on the 5600 block of McNutt Road on April 9, 2025.

The funeral service is happening Friday, May 2, 2025 at San Martin de Porras, located at 1885 McNutt Road.

The department says that Hernandez had been appointed Fire Chief in May 1990.

