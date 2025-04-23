Fire Chief dies of injuries from crash on McNutt

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department announced the death of former Fire Chief Benito Hernandez.

Hernandez had suffered injuries in a crash on the 5600 block of McNutt Road on April 9, 2025.

The funeral service is happening Friday, May 2, 2025 at San Martin de Porras, located at 1885 McNutt Road.

It is with a heavy heart that @SunlandParkFire announces the passing of former Fire Chief Benito Hernandez



Chief Hernandez passed away due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on the 5600 blk of McNutt Rd on April 9th



Chief Hernandez was appointed Fire Chief in May 1990 pic.twitter.com/mdt45CaEnT — Sunland Park Fire (@SunlandParkFire) April 23, 2025

The department says that Hernandez had been appointed Fire Chief in May 1990.