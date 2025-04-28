Alamogordo man sentenced to 391 years in prison for child sex crimes

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A judge sentenced Alamogordo resident Ryan Reese to 391 years. Reese was convicted of 18 counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration in the First Degree (minor under 13), seven counts of Criminal Sexual Contact (minor under 13), and six counts of Incest (minor under 13).

"The sentence is the longest prison sentence ever handed down in the 12th Judicial District of New Mexico," a spokesperson for the 12th Judicial District Attorney explained.

“When we have a case like this, I will not rest until I know I am going to put the strongest case possible before the jury," District Attorney Ryan Suggs said. "My team of prosecutors, staff and victim’s advocates share the same sentiment. When I said that my administration will prosecute those who viciously abuse our children, to the fullest extent of the law, I meant it."

(ORIGINAL STORY February 14, 2025) A jury convicted Ryan Reese, 40, of Criminal Sexual Penetration of a Minor, seven counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, and five counts of another sexual crime. The conviction comes after a five day trial in Alamogordo.

A victim told classmates he or she was being sexually abused, prompting an investigation on August 23, 2022. The child ran away from home later that same day, prosecutors explained. Law enforcement officers found the victim soon after. Investigators say the child had been abused for approximately five and a half years.

A Grand Jury indicted Reese on August 1, 2023, a jury convicted him this week, and his sentencing is expected to happen in late April or early May. Prosecutors say Reese could be sentence to up to 445 years in prison. Officials have not released Reese's booking photo.