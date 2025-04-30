Las Cruces PD and partner agencies ramp up enforcement for 2025 ‘Operation Not in Vain’

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In honor of Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez, who died after being stabbed on Feb. 11, 2024, law enforcement officers from several agencies in Las Cruces will increase their presence in hot spot areas for violent crime throughout the city.

“Our first Not in Vain operation was extremely successful and underscored the importance of collaboration among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies,” Las Cruces Police Department Chief Jeremy Story said in a news release. “This year, we’re looking to refine those collaborations, continue pursuing initiatives that make Las Cruces a safer city and keep the memory of Jonah alive in the city he served.”

Hernandez was an El Paso native who worked for LCPD for two years before his death.

As part of this year's operation, Las Cruces Police will work with New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and several more federal agencies.

Last year's inaugural Operation resulted in more than 1,200 traffic citations, 127 felony arrests, 114 misdemeanor arrests and 89 criminal citations.

2025's project began April 28 and is expected to continue through August.