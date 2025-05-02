Border Jazz Orchestra at NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--The Border Jazz Orchestra will be presenting a free Jazz Scholarship Benefit. The attendees are encourage to donate and proceeds will go toward the Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society Bob Burns/Helen Sachs Scholarship Fund.

The concert will take place on May 10th at the Atkinson Recital Hall on the NMSU Campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

The scholarship fund has benefited dozens of young musicians, three of which will be performing with the ensemble. BJO performs a variety of jazz music including the classic big band arrangements along with more contemporary compositions. Members have performed with many internationally recognized jazz musicians such as The Glen Miller Band, Wayne Newton, and Elvis.

The concert will feature Jessika Brust and her Trio, The Ivory Jazz Foxes. Brust will showcase her own arrangements of WWII’s Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and Christina Aguilera’s Candyman. It will also include original arrangements by Bob Leatherman, Mike Tamaro and Mike Kamuf.

The Border Jazz Orchestra was founded in 1991 by Dr. Pancho Romero. Romero will be featured on an arrangement of "A Mis Abuelos" in dedication to all the mothers and grandmothers. A Professor Emeritus at New Mexico State University, Romero is a professional jazz musician and trumpet player that has performed across the country.