Iron Fire burning in Gila Wilderness

SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Gila National Forest and Wilderness Ranger District are responding to the Iron Fire, located in the Iron Mesa area.

Officials say the fire started around noon on Sunday. It has since grown to 901 acres.

"Iron Fire is located within the Whitewater Baldy burn scar and is burning in grass, heavy dead and down fuel, and timber," officials say.

Recreational facilities at Snow Lake (Dipping Vat Campground, Snow Lake Boat Launch, and Snow Lake Trailhead) have been evacuated, officials say.

Officials say firefighters have called in helicopters to respond to the fire.