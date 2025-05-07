Skip to Content
New Mexico

Attorneys general suing Trump over tariffs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has filed a preliminary injunction trying to halt the implementation of President Trump's tariffs.

Torrez is part of a coalition of Attorney Generals suing the administration.

"The motion seeks a court order immediately pausing the tariffs imposed without congressional action under Trump’s executive orders," a spokesperson explained.

“President Trump does not have the authority to impose these sweeping tariffs without a legitimate national emergency," said Attorney General Raúl Torrez. "These actions bypass Congress, violate the Constitution, and are already hitting American families in their wallets. We need immediate relief to stop further harm to working people.”

The coalition's motion asks the U.S. Court of International Trade order federal agencies to stop collecting tariffs.

