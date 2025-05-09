Mescalero Apache man sentenced for sexual assault of teen girl

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors say Thomas Lee Chaffins, 35, an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, received a 48-month prison sentence for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

"Upon his release from prison, Chaffins will be subject to five years of supervised release," a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico's Office stated.

Update (January 29, 2025): Federal prosecutors say that Chaffins pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Court documents state that Chaffins sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on September 27, 2024 in Otero County, New Mexico on the Mescalero Apache Indian Reservation.

ORIGINAL STORY (October 25, 2024): Officials in New Mexico charged 35-year-old Thomas Lee Chaffins by criminal complaint on multiple counts of sexual abuse for sexually assaulting a teenager.

Chaffins, who the U.S. Attorney General for the District of New Mexico's Office describes as an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, appeared before a federal judge earlier this month and is now awaiting trial.

Federal prosecutors accused Chaffins of "engaging in sexual acts" with the teenager, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time.

