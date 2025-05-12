Scam Alert: Fake New Mexico toll road charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) just sent out a warning about a widespread scam targeting New Mexicans. The scam asks residents to pay fake toll road charges. New Mexico does not have any toll roads, NMDOT officials say.

"Scammers are sending urgent messages claiming that 'enforcement action' will begin after May 14, 2025," NMDOT officials explain. "These sophisticated scams attempt to steal personal and financial information by:

Sending text messages or emails demanding immediate toll payment.

Making phone calls claiming toll violations with threats of penalties.

Creating convincing fake websites that mimic official government pages."

NMDOT officials say the best way to protect yourself is to ignore all messages about toll roads in New Mexico.