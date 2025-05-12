Skip to Content
New Mexico

Scam Alert: Fake New Mexico toll road charges

MGN
By
New
Published 2:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) just sent out a warning about a widespread scam targeting New Mexicans. The scam asks residents to pay fake toll road charges. New Mexico does not have any toll roads, NMDOT officials say.

"Scammers are sending urgent messages claiming that 'enforcement action' will begin after May 14, 2025," NMDOT officials explain. "These sophisticated scams attempt to steal personal and financial information by:

  • Sending text messages or emails demanding immediate toll payment.
  • Making phone calls claiming toll violations with threats of penalties.
  • Creating convincing fake websites that mimic official government pages."

NMDOT officials say the best way to protect yourself is to ignore all messages about toll roads in New Mexico.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content