Doña Ana commissioners vote to terminate agreement with Sunland Park that created CRRUA

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously today to give the City of Sunland Park immediate notice of its intent to terminate the agreement that created the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA).

The county has already notified Sunland Park, a county spokesperson explained. The most recent agreement was amended last year. The agreement requires that if a party wants to terminate the agreement, that they notify each other.

The county plans to work with Sunland Park to plan for transitioning CRRUA and dividing the assets and debt, the county's spokesperson explained. They did not say how long this process is expected to take.

"Until that process is completed, CRRUA will continue to operate the water and wastewater services in the southern area of the County and within the City of Sunland Park," the spokesperson said.