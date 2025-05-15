Bear charging at visitors to Gila’s Jordan Hot Springs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico Department of Game and Fish officials are warning the public of a "human-habituated" bear charging at hikers, harassing campers, and entering the water at the Jordan Hot Springs area of the Gila Wilderness.

Gila National Forest has received several reports of the bear frequenting the area around the hot spring.

The department advising all visitors to avoid the area until it can investigate and respond to the situation. They are posting signs to alert people.

The hots springs are located in Catron County, north of the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument.