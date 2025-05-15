FAA warns Las Cruces Airport of possible violation involving undertrained employee

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) sent a letter to Las Cruces International Airport Administrator Andy Hume about allegations that an employee "is not sufficiently qualified or properly trained."

The letter, which you can read in full below, goes on to allege that airport management and staff attempted to implement corrective actions with the employee, but that City of Las Cruces leadership "has intervened and overruled their decisions."

The letter states that all personnel must be familiar with the airport and properly trained in operations, and then alleges that the employee in question is not in compliance with this requirement.

The FAA is now investigating the issue, according to the letter. It is giving Hume the opportunity to submit a written statement within 10 workdays.

The letter, obtained today by ABC-7, was signed by Michael Allen Fray, an airport certification safety inspector with the FAA.