Skip to Content
New Mexico

FAA warns Las Cruces Airport of possible violation involving undertrained employee

A small private plane sits on a runway at the Las Cruces airport.
KVIA
A small private plane sits on a runway at the Las Cruces airport.
By
Updated
today at 6:44 PM
Published 6:43 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) sent a letter to Las Cruces International Airport Administrator Andy Hume about allegations that an employee "is not sufficiently qualified or properly trained."

The letter, which you can read in full below, goes on to allege that airport management and staff attempted to implement corrective actions with the employee, but that City of Las Cruces leadership "has intervened and overruled their decisions."

LRU_Letter_of_Investigation_Qualified_Employee_5-2-2025_8089304611292713005Download

The letter states that all personnel must be familiar with the airport and properly trained in operations, and then alleges that the employee in question is not in compliance with this requirement.

The FAA is now investigating the issue, according to the letter. It is giving Hume the opportunity to submit a written statement within 10 workdays.

The letter, obtained today by ABC-7, was signed by Michael Allen Fray, an airport certification safety inspector with the FAA.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content