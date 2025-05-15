New Mexico corrections officer charged with criminal sexual contact

GRANTS, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police arrested New Mexico Corrections Department Officer Elijah Williams, 21, on charges of criminal sexual contact and battery.

Investigators started looking into the alleged assaults on April 16, 2025, after multiple female inmates made accusations against Williams, NMSP officials say. The alleged sexual assaults happened at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, New Mexico.

"During the investigation, New Mexico State Police revealed credible evidence suggesting Williams engaged in unlawful sexual contact with incarcerated women under his supervision at the facility," NMSP officials say. "The alleged incidents occurred over a period of time, resulting in the inmates coming forward and making complaints."

Williams turned himself over to NMSP on May 15, 2025. They booked him into the Cibola County Detention Center. He is charged with four counts of Criminal Sexual Contact and one count of Battery.