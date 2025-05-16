Skip to Content
Las Cruces man convicted of sexually assaulting child during sleepover

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A jury in Las Cruces found Adam Litz guilty of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor Under 13. The court remanded Litz into custody pending a sentencing hearing after the conviction.

"The conviction arises from a deeply disturbing incident in which an 8-year-old girl was assaulted during a sleepover at a friend’s house," a spokesperson for the Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office explained. "During the sleepover, the friend’s father, Adam Litz, entered the room and sexually assaulted the child."

The spokesperson said the office has expressed its "profound respect and admiration" for the victim and her family.

"Their bravery, along with the hard work of law enforcement, prosecutors, and victim advocates, led to a just outcome."

