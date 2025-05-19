Dona Ana County under fire restrictions

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County, among others in New Mexico, are under fire restrictions.

The Energy Minerals and Natural Resources Forestry Division is enacting the restrictions. They are in place until officials with the division rescind them.

Smoking, fireworks use, campfires, prescribed burning or open burning, and flaring of gas related to oil and gas production are all prohibited. There will be exceptions made for specific areas, or when specific conditions are met, officials say. The State Forester will allow additional exceptions upon receiving a written request.

"The restrictions come as a response to the increasingly dry and warm conditions in southern New Mexico -- conditions heightened by low humidity, high winds and the abundance of dry fine fuels across our forests and grasslands," a New Mexico Forestry Division spokesperson explained.