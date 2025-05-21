Brothers’ stories conflict after Las Cruces mass shooting, new video reveals

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)--ABC-7 obtained video footage from the night of the Las Cruces mass shooting and the days that followed. Included in that body camera footage was video of Tomas and Nathan Rivas getting interrogated.

The brothers are both suspects in the murder.

The first brother to be interrogated was 17 year old Nathan Rivas.

"Like, my head was in that stage where I just wanted to get the f** out of there," Rivas going on to recount the moments after shots were fired, ""I was leaving. I was even honking at the people to get out of my way," Rivas told officers.

During the interrogation, police said they had evidence that three gunmen were in the car Nathan Rivas was driving.

"There are three shooters getting in your car, you're saying it has to be Josiah, Gustavo and Tomas, not you?" said the officer. Nathan Rivas responding," I was in the car. I was waiting."

Nathan told officers he didn't know if his brother had a gun.

"It was self defense no matter what. But I mean, I like I can't tell you if he did have a gun or not," said Rivas.

Awhile later police telling Tomas Rivas what his brother had supposedly told them.

"He said I'm not a shooter. And I heard that either you or your brother Tomas, that is the shooter. So he said I was in the driver's seat. I didn't I didn't shoot. We said then who's that person? He said, It's Tomas, he's the fourth shooter," said the officer.

