The moment a Las Cruces mass shooting victim learns of his brother’s death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- ABC-7 obtained almost 140 pages of police reports and over four hours of body cam footage. Among the footage, ABC-7 found a moment when police tells a victim about the death of his brother.

An officer approaching a medical helicopter, just hours after the shooting in Young Park.

"I'm Detective Molenda I need you to tell me who it was and what happened."

"I don' know. I don't know," says the victim.

"Your brother did not make it. So I'm telling you I need you to tell me what happened," said the officer he goes on to say, "we need to do this for your brother right now."

