Operation ‘Deep Pockets’ leads to arrests, drug seizures

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police (NMSP) announced the conclusion of Operation "Deep Pockets." The months-long operation resulted in arrests and drug seizures.

Operation "Deep Pockets" started in January 2025 in response to community complaints of suspected drug activity. It worked to identify and address hot spots in Las Cruces, NMSP officials say.

Courtesy: NMSP

Analysts took the data gathered by the operation and mapped high-crime areas. The team then launched targeted enforcement actions in those areas.

Officers executed several warrants. They found thousands of used needles and numerous pieces of burned foil at one house. At another house, they found about 63 grams of cocaine, eight grams of meth, and three pounds of marijuana. They also found and seized multiple guns during the operation.

Courtesy: NMSP

NMSP worked with the Las Cruces Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol.

"This operation's mission was defined by collaborative efforts between agencies and their direct response to community concerns," an NMSP spokesperson explained. "The impact was felt immediately throughout the neighborhood as residents approached officers and expressed their gratitude for cleaning up their communities."

NMSP officials did name those arrested in connection with the operation.