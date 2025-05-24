Doña Ana County Fire Marshal issues burn restrictions

Doña Ana County, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Starting on Tuesday, May 27th, because of ongoing drought and climate conditions there is a full restriction on open-burning activities ordered by the Doña Ana County Fire Marshal.

They say the ban will remain in place until conditions improve. The restriction is for Doña Ana County, not in incorporated municipalities or on federal and state lands where separate fire codes and ordinances.

The restriction doesn't apply to the careful use of grills or small barbeques on private property.

Violators may face fines of $100 for a first offense and up to $1,000 for repeat violations.

The county says, "Doña Ana County is experiencing extreme drought, with the southern region classified as being the most severe, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Report published May 22. In response, New Mexico State Forester, Laura McCarthy announced fire restrictions across several counties, including Doña Ana. The state order prohibits smoking, fireworks, campfires, open burning and open fires on all non-municipal, non-federal and non-tribal lands."

The National Weather Service has also issued multiple red flag and dust storm warnings, with wind conditions that increased the risk of rapidly spreading wildfires.