Otero County listed as ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security recently listed Otero and Lincoln counties as "sanctuary jurisdictions."

The department says this classification indicates that these counties are obstructing federal immigration laws. Now District Attorney Ryan Suggs is responding to the counties' new classification.

"Anyone who commits a crime in Otero or Lincoln County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, no matter their immigration status," Suggs stated today.