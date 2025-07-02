City of Las Cruces announces electric vehicle carshare program

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces residents can soon drive electric vehicles (EVs) without any long-term commitment. The city announced an EV program set to launch in fall 2025.

The city said in a press release, "Getting behind the wheel of an electric vehicle in Las Cruces will be as easy as reserving a ride and plugging in."

A partnership between the city, El Paso Electric and Forth Mobility will offer eligible drivers two EVs to rent. EVs will be priced at $5 per hour or $50 per day, plus tax. Charging will be provided for the program's vehicles.

The city said the program is a convenient way to try EVs without worrying about insurance or maintenance.

Eligible drivers must be 21 or older, have a valid driver's license and a clean driving record.

The program is part of the Affordable Mobility Platform project, a national initiative for clean transportation.

The city said the carshare program will run until the end of 2026.