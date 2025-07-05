Large amounts flow through neighborhood

Santa Teresa, New Mexico (KVIA) -- This morning ABC-7 viewers contacted us about large amounts of water flowing down their street.

It happened on the 5700 block of Ridge Drive in Santa Teresa.

Crews broke through the road to work on the water mains.

ABC-7 contacted the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority for Information. They have not responded.

Residents said the water was shut off for several hours in their neighborhood.

"The CRUAA department was showing up, that was an hour later. I think the garbage disposal people called it in and then when I came back around 7:30 or 7:45 the water was still running, and then I decided to fill up some buckets with water because I kind of figured they were going to turn the water off," says neighborhood resident Leticia Trejo.