2 children, 1 adult dead due to flooding in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Village of Ruidoso has confirmed at least 3 people have died after flash flooding in the area.

The victims were swept downstream by floodwater, according to the Village of Ruidoso.

The victims have only been identified as a 40-50-year-old male, 4-year-old female, and a 7-year-old male.

"Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy," said Mayor Lynn Crawford.

The Village of Ruidoso said emergency crews also conducted 50-60 swift-water rescues during the flooding.

The Ruidoso Community Center at 501 Sudderth Drive remains open as a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

