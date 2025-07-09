Skip to Content
New Mexico

2 children, 1 adult dead due to flooding in Ruidoso

Isaac Barcena
By
Updated
today at 12:16 AM
Published 12:14 AM

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Village of Ruidoso has confirmed at least 3 people have died after flash flooding in the area.

The victims were swept downstream by floodwater, according to the Village of Ruidoso.

The victims have only been identified as a 40-50-year-old male, 4-year-old female, and a 7-year-old male.

"Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy," said Mayor Lynn Crawford.

The Village of Ruidoso said emergency crews also conducted 50-60 swift-water rescues during the flooding.

The Ruidoso Community Center at 501 Sudderth Drive remains open as a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

We are also updating this web article with information as we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Isabel Garcia

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content