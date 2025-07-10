New Mexico governor expects up to $100 million in federal aid for Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico's governor said Thursday the state has received partial approval for a federal emergency declaration for flood-damaged communities in the Ruidoso area.

“This federal declaration is a critical first step, but it's not everything Ruidoso needs and deserves,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. D-NM, said in a news release. “We will continue working with the federal government for every dollar and resource necessary to help this resilient community fully recover from these devastating floods.”

The emergency declaration provides immediate assistance to the community for life saving activities like urban search and rescue teams and the support staff for the incident management team to begin work.

In a news conference Thursday morning, Gov. Lujan Grisham said she expected the state to receieve $3 million in advance federal funding to help Ruidoso, but she also expects as much as $15 million in federal aid will be given to the area soon. She said that number could climb up to $100 million over the next months.

Gov. Lujan Grisham and other state lawmakers have said they expect President Trump to sign a major disaster declaration request by the state. That would open even more federal funds and resources to assist Ruidoso.

What remains under federal review: The governor’s original request also sought additional assistance that remains pending including:

Direct financial assistance for individuals, households, and businesses in the affected areas of Lincoln and Valencia counties, including grants for:

o Repair or replacement of homes destroyed in the disaster.

o Necessary expenses and essential needs including medical, dental, funeral, personal property, and transportation costs.

o A one-time payment for emergency supplies including water, food, first aid, breastfeeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, and fuel for transportation.

o Temporary housing including hotels, staying with family or friends, or other suitable options for displaced residents.

o Transitional sheltering assistance.

Federal reimbursement for emergency work, including debris removal for Chaves, Lincoln, Otero, and Valencia counties.

Permanent repair of disaster-damaged facilities and public infrastructure for Chaves, Lincoln, Otero, and Valencia counties including:

o Roads and bridges.

o Water control facilities.

o Public buildings and equipment.

o Public utilities.

o Parks, recreational, and other facilities.

In support of the governor’s request, the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is actively working with FEMA to conduct preliminary damage assessments and provide additional documentation requested by FEMA.