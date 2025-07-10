New Mexico urging Ruidoso residents to apply for unemployment benefits if affected by floods

RUIDOSO, New Mexico – People across Ruidoso whose jobs have been affected by the floods are urged to apply for standard unemployment benefits.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) is supervising the operation.

“We are closely monitoring the impact of the recent flooding and are prepared to act quickly to support New Mexicans whose employment has been affected,” NMDWS Secretary Sarita Nair said in a news release.

NMDWS said it will be assisting New Mexicans in seeking job opportunities, job referrals and placements, and skills that will help individuals develop with the interview process, and resume writing.

People who seek to apply for unemployment insurance benefits may do so at any time online at jobs.state.nm.us. They may also go to any of the New Mexico’s America’s Job center locations. You can find a list here: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions > Office Locations, or via phone at 1-877-664-6984, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.