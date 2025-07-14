Evacuation orders in place as Ruidoso, Mescalero experience flooding

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Mescalero Apache Tribe is alerting the public to a Flooding Alert for the Tularosa Canyon as heavy rainfall continues in the area.

"We urge all community members to please stay out of the Tularosa Canyon area at this time," the tribe posted on social media today. "Your safety is our top priority, and we want to ensure that everyone remains safe and avoids any unnecessary risks."

There is an Evacuation Alert in place for the Mescalero Community Center, the Tribal Store, the Mescalero Gas Company, and the Empowerment Complex. The tribe also has Broken Arrow on Ready Status.

"We want to alert all residents of Broken Arrow to be on ready status for potential evacuation due to the threat of flooding in our area. With the recent weather patterns, conditions may worsen, and your safety is our highest priority."

The Village of Ruidoso also says the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the South Fork Burn Scar. This is in effect until 4 pm. Also, Gavilan Canyon is now CLOSED from Meaner to Sutton. The village posted on social media about other areas experiencing "rapidly rising floodwaters."

"Rapidly rising floodwaters have been reported in the Upper Canyon area," the village posted on social media. "For your safety, move immediately to higher ground or shelter in place on high ground! Do not delay or cross low water points or water over the road. More Info can be found by tuning into 1490 AM/99.1 FM."