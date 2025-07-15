Las Cruces Police seeking new school crossing guards

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department is looking for new school crossing guards.

The department is currently accepting applications. Guards work about two hours a day on a contract basis. They are paid $17 per crossing, or $34 per day, the first year, then $18 per hour the second year.

Applicants will need to undergo a thorough background check and be able to work in all weather conditions.

LCPD has crossing guards at all elementary and middle schools in Las Cruces.

"The school crossing guards provide safety for students and community members, enforce crosswalk functions and procedures, and help students at crosswalks and school properties," LCPD officials said. "Serving as a school crossing guard is a rewarding opportunity for retirees or individuals who wish to earn an income for only 10 hours of work per week."