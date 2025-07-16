Dump truck driver saved from high water in Ruidoso
RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Rescue crews saved a dump truck driver from high water in Ruidoso this morning.
A village spokesperson says that dump truck got stuck in high water in a low-lying part of the Sleepy Hollow area.
The rescue crew walked in an saved the man from inside of the dump truck. No one was reported injured.
Read the spokesperson's full statement regarding the incident below:
"A call came from Sleepy Hollow area early this afternoon regarding a man who got his dump truck stuck in high water. Prepositioned crews (including Ruidoso Assistant Fire Chief, Ruidoso FD Engine 3, UTAH Swift Water Rescue Task Force) were able to go in on foot and rescue the man from his vehicle.
No injuries for either the man or the first responders.
First Responders were cleared and returned to their prepositioned location."
Village of Ruidoso