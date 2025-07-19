Skip to Content
Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine held their 10th annual White Coat Ceremony

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Today Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine welcomed 201 new student physicians as part of their annual White Coat Ceremony. The ceremony honors the Class of 2029 as they take their first step into the medical profession.

John Hummer, President of Burrell said their mission region covers New Mexico, Texas and Arizona. "Of the 201 new medical students we have coming in this year. It's our largest, percentage of students from our mission region. So we couldn't be more excited." Hummer said

 One student, Joslyn Martinez said she's from New Mexico and she's seen a need physicians in her area. "I believe the state needs more compassionate doctors and knowledgeable doctors. And I am very excited to be a part of the solution." Martinez said

