LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- The Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project hosted it's third annual Tubing on the Rio Grande. It was in partnership with New Mexico’s Water Foundation, City of Las Cruces, New Mexico Wildlife Federation, and America The Beautiful For All Coalition to support “Water Can’t Wait.

Organizers say not only a way to bring attention to water issues in the state of New Mexico, but to bring the community together.

"We're here to make new friends, enjoy old friends. For The Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project, conservation is the consequence of the deliberate cultivation of community and so that's why we're here today, is to enjoy the amazing resources that we have, together," said Angel Pena, the executive director of The Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project.