Federal government issues Major Disaster Declaration for Ruidoso flooding

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The federal government issued a Major Disaster Declaration for the New Mexico communities damaged by flooding.

The State of New Mexico announced the news today. The move unlocks federal funds for response and recovery efforts in Ruidoso and Lincoln County.

Apply for disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app, by calling 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. MST, or by visiting the state's Disaster Resource Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the ENMU-Ruidoso Annex, 709 Mecham Dr., Ruidoso, N.M. 88345.

"This federal declaration delivers the action we sought for a community that has shown incredible resilience through repeated disasters.” said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “The people of Lincoln County deserve every resource we can provide, and we will continue working until every family and business in New Mexico has fully recovered."