Dona Ana County Commissioners discuss Vado flooding, disaster declaration
Watch the meeting live below:
VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County Commissioners are meeting this afternoon to discuss a resolution to approve an Emergency Disaster Declaration after the Vado flooding.
The small rural community flooded earlier this week when rain waters overwhelmed hundreds of homes.
The Assistant County Manager says that this resolution is the first of its kind in the state, as it seeks individual assistance for people who lost their homes.