Skip to Content
New Mexico

Dona Ana County Commissioners discuss Vado flooding, disaster declaration

Dona Ana County via Youtube
By
New
Published 4:05 PM

Watch the meeting live below:

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County Commissioners are meeting this afternoon to discuss a resolution to approve an Emergency Disaster Declaration after the Vado flooding.

The small rural community flooded earlier this week when rain waters overwhelmed hundreds of homes.

The Assistant County Manager says that this resolution is the first of its kind in the state, as it seeks individual assistance for people who lost their homes.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content