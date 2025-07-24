Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ruidoso

U.S. Forest Service - Lincoln National Forest
RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The US National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Ruidoso area until 3:30 PM, according to the Village of Ruidoso on Facebook.

Village officials say shelters are currently available at these locations:

  • ENMU - Ruidoso
  • 709 Mechem Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345
  • (575) 315-1120
  • Ruidoso Community Center
  • 501 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345
  • (575) 257-4565

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation," the village posted. "Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the South Fork Burn Scar."

The village adds that excessive rainfall on the burn scar could impact the Upper Canyon, Brady Canyon, and Perk Canyon areas.

"Impacts to areas along the Rio Ruidoso may extend downstream of Ruidoso Downs. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials."

The U.S. Forest Service - Lincoln National Forest is warning everyone on Facebook of hazardous flooding in the Cedar Creek Area right now. The Forest Service shared the photo below on social media.

"As a vital reminder this location is under a Closure Order for these exact conditions." (U.S. Forest Service - Lincoln National Forest)

Watch videos of the flooding happening in Ruidoso today here.

