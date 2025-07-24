Complete Coverage: Flooding damages homes in Vado

Vado, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Lupita Sanchez, a Vado resident, says she's reached out to Dona Ana County for help draining her back and front yards.

"They gave us a runaround to tell us to call this number. They gave me a 233 number that was disconnected. They gave me an email address to email and still nothing," says Sanchez.

Sanchez said after emailing and calling she went to the community center set up by the county.

"They gave us a box of food and a rake," Sanchez told ABC-7.

She says her property has been infested with mosquitoes since the flooding.

"Mosquitoes are bad. You can't stand out here around 5 o'clock. You're out here, forget it, you're gonna get bit," said Sanchez.

ABC-7 reached out to the county for a response they said: