FEMA warns residents of disaster-related fraud, scams

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is warning residents about disaster-related fraud and identity theft in the wake of the recent floods in Vado, New Mexico.

Officials say criminals could be filing FEMA disaster assistance claims using stolen personal information.

If a FEMA inspector contacts you and you haven’t applied for disaster assistance, it could mean someone used your identity without your knowledge. Let the inspector know you did not apply, and they will help report the issue.

Some scammers may pose as FEMA or Small Business Administration (SBA) officials, offering to help residents apply for aid for a fee. Others may promise guaranteed FEMA grants in exchange for money or personal information.

FEMA says neither they nor the SBA charges for inspections or assistance. They do not ask for banking information or money and cannot guarantee grants or faster service.

Residents who believe they may be victims of disaster-related fraud should contact the local police or sheriff’s department.

They can also report the incident to the New Mexico Department of Justice by filing an online report at secure.nmag.gov/ecs or by calling the Santa Fe office at 505-490-4060.

FEMA also accepts fraud reports directly.

Victims can email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov or send mail to:

FEMA Fraud and Internal Investigation Division

400 C Street SW, Mail Stop 3005

Washington, DC 20472-3005

If your identity has been compromised, officials recommend visiting IdentityTheft.gov or the Federal Trade Commission’s identity theft resources to learn how to protect your credit and recover your information.

FEMA encourages residents to stay updated on the ongoing disaster response and recovery efforts by visiting fema.gov/disaster/4886. You can also follow FEMA Region 6 on social media:

For more information, FEMA has published a video on disaster fraud awareness, available on their YouTube channel.