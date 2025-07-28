Skip to Content
New Mexico

Water service interruptions expected for Edgemont subdivision Wednesday morning

CRRUA
By
Updated
today at 3:11 PM
Published 3:10 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) will be doing operational maintenance in the Edgemont subdivision Wednesday morning.

CRRUA expects water service interruptions in the area from 9 AM to 11 AM Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

"We appreciate your understanding and patience while we perform essential maintenance to ensure continued reliable water service," CRRUA officials said. "For questions or more information, please contact CRRUA Customer Service 575-332-1076."

New Mexico

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

