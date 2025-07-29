17-year-old New Mexico girl found buried in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 17-year-old girl from Hobbs, New Mexico was found buried in the courtyard of a home in southeast Juarez. The girl, identified only as D.C.L.G., had been strangled and stabbed, according to investigators.

The girl's family filed a missing persons report with the Hobbs Police Department earlier this month.

Investigators said on July 19th, the girl's relatives received messages through Whatsapp demanding a ransom for her freedom, attaching photos and videos as proof.

The investigation is still ongoing and is being carried out by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Chihuahuas Attorney General's office Northern Zone.