Doña Ana County Detention Center experiencing power outage

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Detention Center is currently experiencing a power outage.

ABC-7 received numerous phone calls from concerned viewers reporting the power outage.

A county spokesperson say the center is currently operating on backup generators, which are supplying power to crucial areas.

Officials, meanwhile, are handing out water bottles to detainees. They expect the power to come back on at some point today.

