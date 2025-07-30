Deming Police officer pleads guilty to receipt of child pornography

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Deming Police officer pleaded guilty to federal sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Court documents state that Jesus Lopez Jr., 35, engaged in illegal sexual conduct with a minor between March and November 2024.

"Despite knowing Jane Doe was under the age of 18, Lopez participated in and recorded sexually explicit acts with her on multiple occasions," federal prosecutors explained. "The investigation revealed that Lopez received more than ten images and videos of child pornography from Jane Doe."

Lopez pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and he could be sentenced to between five and 15 years in prison.

"Upon his release from prison, Lopez will be subject to not less than five years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender," officials say.