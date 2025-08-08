‘I want to call my mom!’ Man arrested for drag racing cries for his mom

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Bernalillo County Sheriff deputies arrested Fernando Martinez, 22, after a drag racing operation near the Isleta Amphitheater. While sitting in a deputy's car after his arrest, Martinez broke into tears and said "I want to call my mom!"

"Vehicles were racing through the parking lot, weaving in and out of traffic on University Boulevard, and putting families at risk while attending a soccer game in the area," the Sheriff's Office posted on social media. "One driver in a white Chrysler 300 stood out. When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled at high speeds, ran red lights, passed in oncoming lanes, and continued endangering the public throughout Southeast Albuquerque."

Watch the full video above.

Martinez was arrested for reckless driving, resisting, and aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer. Deputies also report finding a gun in his car.

"We are sharing this video to highlight just how dangerous this behavior is and to remind our community that this will not be tolerated," the Sheriff's Office posted on social media. "BCSO will continue to use every resource available to identify, track, and stop these offenders. Adults in our custody are also not allowed to call their moms until they get to jail."