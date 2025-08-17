FEMA opens disaster assistance to Doña Ana County residents after summer storms

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In the wake of powerful storms, flooding, and landslides that began on June 23, 2025, residents of Doña Ana County are now eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Financial aid is available through FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, which may cover serious needs such as home repairs, temporary housing, personal property loss, and other storm-related expenses. Lincoln County had previously been approved for this same level of assistance.

FEMA urges residents with homeowners, renters, or flood insurance to file claims with their insurers first. Federal law prohibits FEMA from duplicating benefits already provided by insurance. However, if coverage falls short, FEMA assistance may be available to bridge the gap.

There are several ways for affected individuals to apply for FEMA disaster assistance:

Online: Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov Mobile: Use the FEMA App on smartphones and tablets

Use the FEMA App on smartphones and tablets Phone: Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT daily; multilingual support available)

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT daily; multilingual support available) In-Person: Visit the State Disaster Resource Center at Eastern New Mexico University – Ruidoso Annex, 709 Mechem Dr., Ruidoso, NM. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Applicants are advised to have the following information on hand:

Insurance policy number or company information (if insured)

Current contact number

Pre- and post-disaster addresses

Social Security number

General list of damages and losses

Banking information for direct deposit

Residents are also reminded to keep receipts for all disaster-related expenses.

Beyond individual aid, the Mescalero Apache Tribe, Doña Ana, and Otero counties are now eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program. This allows for reimbursement of infrastructure repairs and emergency services. Lincoln County, which was initially approved only for emergency measures, is now also eligible for permanent work support.

Low-interest disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also available for homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes, and nonprofits. Like FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate insurance benefits.

Officials note that more counties may be added to the disaster declaration as assessments continue.

For updates on the recovery efforts and additional resources, visit fema.gov/disaster/4886 or follow FEMA Region 6 on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @FEMARegion6.