Lt. Gov. Morales attends ribbon-cutting for newly widened, strengthened runway at Doña Ana County International Jetport

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Lt. Governor Howie Morales visited the Doña Ana County International Jetport today to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the jetport's newly widened and strengthened runway.

The state invested $20 million in funding toward the project. The money came from New Mexico's $20 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocation.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law also known as the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, was enacted in November 2021 and represents a once-in-a-generation historic investment in America’s infrastructure," a spokesperson for Lt. Governor Morales' office explained. "It allocates substantial funding for repairing and rebuilding roads, bridges, public transit, broadband internet access, clean energy initiatives, and water systems. BIL represents a bipartisan effort to clean-up legacy contamination, address critical infrastructure needs, and stimulate economic growth."

The improvements to the runway allows for 215,000-pound aircraft to take off from the jetport. Officials say that enables the jetport to host cargo planes and support the county's industrial and economic development.