Las Crucens settle with Las Cruces hospital over medical bills





Las Cruces community members gathered today to announce a settlement in a lawsuit against a local hospital.

In 2021, Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces sued more than 200 patients for unpaid bills. Many of the patients then counter sued, and asked for the hospital’s billing policies to change.

Today, plaintiffs and their supporters announced a settlement. The settlement was nearly 4-hundred thousand dollars, plus refunds. The plaintiffs added they believe the hospital had no right to sue, due to an act protecting low-income patients from certain medical debts.



